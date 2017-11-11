Flood victims in Penang receive countless assistance

GEORGE TOWN: Penang, which was hit by floods last Saturday and Sunday, has been receiving countless assistance from various parties.

Today, Penang Girl Guides Association received assistance from a non-governmental organisation, 'Team Salute Malaysia' to clean up their headquarters building which was badly affected by the floods.

Its president Datuk Rizal Mansor said the president of Girl Guides Association Malaysia Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had instructed 'Team Salute Malaysia' to clean up the building.

"A total of 80 team salute volunteers helped in cleaning up the affected building which was mostly filled with mud. We have also mobilised funds to rebuild the building's fence which collapsed due to the floods," he said.

The post-flood cleanup programme was also assisted by 43 volunteers from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Meanwhile, Penang Girl Guides Association chief commissioner Datuk Chan Kit Sin expressed his appreciation to the team for the assistance.

"Our headquarters was flooded up to waist level, all documents including pictures and files were swept away by floods. After the waters had receded, the building was filled with mud. Thanks to Salute team for their assistance in cleaning this building," she said.

Team Salute Malaysia set up in 2014, has previously been involved in assisting flood victims in Kuala Krai and Kota Bahru in Kelantan and Temerloh in Pahang when these states were badly hit by floods. — Bernama