Gerakan Youth and Wanita passed all proposed resolutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Youth and Wanita have each passed all the resolutions they proposed for their respective wing's national delegates' conference.

Among the notable resolutions passed were Gerakan Youth's proposal of a minimum age of 40 years old and above be set as criteria for individuals who will be receiving Datukship or above titles from the federal and state level.

Gerakan Youth wants each institution to set out clear qualifying criteria and listing the full contributions of the recipients of titles with will be subject to the ruler's sole prerogative in special circumstances.

Gerakan Youth also called on the Selangor state government to honour their highway toll abolishment pledge listed under their alternative budget by abolishing the toll collection for the KESAS and SPRINT highways.

"In line with their pledge for free higher education, we also urge Pakatan Harapan to abolish the tuition fees imposed at Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) and Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS)."

Meanwhile, Gerakan Wanita continues to call for all parliamentarians to reject the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, or Act 355.

They also proposed for the Federal Government and the party leadership to take the necessary actions to encourage more female participation in politics, policy-making and decision-making while reducing the obstacles that they might face.

"Take supportive measures to increase female involvement in politics and provide them with more opportunities in becoming candidates for any elections as well as appointing more capable women to the post of policy-makers and decision makers at all levels," Gerakan Wanita Resolution paper read.