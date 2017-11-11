Gerakan Youth: Pakatan should walk their talk and stop making empty promises

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan has urged the Opposition, particularly DAP and PKR to not only talk and make empty promises, and instead walk the talk.

Gerakan youth chief Tan Keng Liang pointed out that the Opposition had in numerous occasions and also recently in their alternative budget promised the rakyat of free education if they are elected as the Federal government, but questioned if they are sincere with it.

"If they are really sincere in giving free education to the rakyat, they could just waive the education fees at University Selangor (Unisel) and Selangor International Islamic University College (Kuis).

"However, the issue was never even raised by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the recent Selangor Budget, so I like to find out from them if the free education promised and mentioned by them in their alternative budget is it just to act as vote-getter or as political bait for the youth?," said Tan, in his opening remarks during Gerakan Youth and Wanita National Delegates Conference today.

"I would like to urge PKR youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who is also the Selangor state exco for education to make the right move, raise the issue in the next exco meeting so that free education could really be implemented in Selangor.

"To begin with, he (Nik Nazmi) could probably call for Azmin to amend and list the free education into the state budget. They (PH youth wing) should be brave in implementing their manifesto instead of following the footstep of other Pakatan Harapan leaders who are insincere," he said.

Meanwhile, Tan also questioned why the Selangor government did not abolish the Kesas and Sprint highways.