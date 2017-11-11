Hillslope development falls under jurisdiction of states not Federal government: Noh Omar

JOHOR BARU: The Federal government does not have any say in development projects involving hill slopes since it falls under the jurisdiction of the state government said Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Noh Omar said though the approval for projects involving hill slopes falls under the jurisdiction of the state governments, the Federal government has set several guidelines that need to be followed.

"The ministry has issued a book on Hillslope Development Guideline and distributed to all states. It is up to the states to follow such guidelines because we (ministry) only has a 'high persuasive value' but the authority remains with the states.

"To stop or approve any hillslope development is up to the state governments. We don't have the authority," he told reporters 2017 World City Planning Day, 2017 World Habitat Day, here today when commenting on calls from several parties, including non governmental organisations to stop hillslope development in Penang.

He said upon receiving the book on guidelines, some states including Penang had made amendments according to the geographical status of the states. – Bernama