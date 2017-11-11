IGP: Investigation papers on MACC chief's alleged affair sent to AG's chambers

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have submitted investigation (IP) papers into the alleged extra-marital affair involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad twice, to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have taken the appropriate steps and submitted their investigation to the AG's office.

"The IPs were sent twice, first on Oct 17 and again on Oct 30, to the AGC but both times, the papers were returned for further action.

"There are many follow-ups we have to do before sending the papers back again ... We are in the midst of sending the IP again," he told reporters after visiting the Special Action Unit (UTK) training centre at Cheras here today.

Fuzi also advised the public not to doubt how the police carried out their investigations.

"Police will do their job," he said when asked if they had recorded Dzulkifli's statement.

The video in question was taken from a CCTV footage and appears to show Dzulkifli allegedly holding hands with a married woman and entering a restaurant in Bali.

The clip was said to have been taken in July this year.

Another video clip shows flight tickets, hotel registration papers and other footage of the couple and luggage being moved out of a hotel.

Dzulkifli previously responded to the allegations and said it was made to tarnish his reputation and to discredit MACC's efforts in combating corruption.

However, the MACC chief did not deny the alleged affair with the woman.