Johor will continue giving due attention to national-type Chinese schools - MB

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Government will ensure National-type Chinese schools (SJKC) will continue to be given due attention in any policy framework, in view of their huge contribution to the development of the state and country.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it included channelling funds to the schools.

He said the state government was also working to ensure that these schools paid only nominal land tax if located on land specifically defined for educational institutions.

"We are also managing their arrears (land taxes), some of which we have excluded when they change land (existing land status) into land for educational institutions," he told reporters after launching the Community Care Programme organised by the Sultanah Fatimah Foundation (YSF) at SJKC Johor Jaya here today.

At the same time, he hoped that SJKCs would emphasise the importance of Bahasa Melayu as a medium of communication.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled praised YSF's efforts in providing necessities to 4,500 students from 166 SJKCs statewide under the Community Care Programme.

He said RM2 million had been channelled to the foundation this year to implement various activities which would benefit the Chinese community. — Bernama