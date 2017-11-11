KP1M distributes aid to 5,000 flood victims in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Kelab Putra 1 Malaysia (KP1M) today distributed aid to about 5,000 families that were affected by floods in Penang since last Sunday.

KP1M president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said basic amnesties like mattress, pillows, blankets, infant milk, food, hygiene kits that came in 20 containers were distributed in stages to flood victims.

Abdul Azeez said he was directed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to assist flood victims in Penang no matter what race, religion or political alignment.

"Since Tuesday we have been distributing aid in Seberang Perai which came in 40 containers and today we have started distributing aid that came in 20 containers to flood victims who are in the island," he told reporters after distributing aid under the KP1M banner, here today.

He said after focusing on districts like Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Prai Selatan (SPS) for the past five days, KP1M has moved to Bukit Gelugor, Jelutong, Balik Pulau, Bayan Lepas and Bayan Baru areas.

Abdul Azeez said about 500 KP1M volunteers were assisting in the programme.

Earlier, Persatuan Kebajikan Agape president M. Saroja in welcoming the initiative from KP1M, thanked the efforts to assist the association since all equipment and fittings on their premises had been damaged due to the floods.

Penang was affected by the worst floods in recent years due to heavy rain and thunderstorms since last Saturday. – Bernama