KPDNKK to ensure sufficient essential goods during monsoon season

SELAMA: Enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) have been tasked to inspect and ensure there was an adequate supply of essential goods during the monsoon season.

KPDNKK Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said he would also work with Friends of KPDNKK to make sure that the necessary items were sufficient and not sold at unreasonable prices.

"We do not want any traders profiting during the floods, making it difficult for consumers. Anyone caught hoarding goods will be firmly dealt with," he told reporters after opening the Larut Raft Festival in Kampung Teluk Mas, Sungai Bayur, near here, today.

Hamzah, who is also Larut MP, said this when asked to comment on the Meteorological Department's forecast on the monsoon season in Malaysia which is expected to start next Monday and last until March next year with heavy downpours predicted to occur in the east coast of the peninsula as well as in Sabah and Sarawak.

In another development, Hamzah said his ministry would hold a Mega Sale from Nov 22-26 at the Amanjaya circle in Meru, Ipoh.

Hamzah said more than 500,000 visitors were expected to visit the Megasale with sales targetted to hit RM15 million compared to RM11 million at the Megasale in Johor last year. –Bernama