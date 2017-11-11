Meteorological Department warns of stormy weather in Perlis, Kedah and Penang

Posted on 11 November 2017 - 05:43pm Last updated on 11 November 2017 - 08:19pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms and heavy rain accompanied by strong winds are expected to continue until late evening in Perlis, Kedah and Penang said the Malaysian Meteorological Department today.

According to the department, bad weather would also affect Kerian; Larut, Matang & Selama; Hulu Perak; Kuala Kangsar; Kinta; Kampar; Muallim and Batang Padang in Perak, Cameron Highlands; Lipis; Raub; Bentong and Temerloh in Pahang.

In Kelantan, Jeli, Lojing and Gua Musang will also face bad weather conditions. – Bernama