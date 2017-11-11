No sewage pollution in flood-stricken northern states

LUMUT: There was no sewage pollution in the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia which were hit by flash flood, following the recent incessant heavy rain, said Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) northern region head of operations, Hussain Omar.

He said the high location of the tank was among the reasons sewage pollution could be avoided in Penang, Kedah and Perak.

Prompted by the flood incident, Hussain added IWK had categorised all sewage treatment plants involved as 'plants at threat' to prevent further damage if the flood recurs in future.

"Previously, IWK had categorised several (sewage treatment) plants in the country as being 'at risk' because they were located in flood areas, but this was the first time the plants in the three states were involved in floods.

"By taking in the lessons learnt from the floods, we are able to take necessary measures and lessen losses by protecting crucial mechanical equipment," he told Bernama after attending the open day of the sewage treatment plant in Taman Samudera here today.

Hussain noted that following the flash flood, 53 sewage treatment plants incurred minor damage, namely, 45 in Penang; six in Sungai Petani, Kedah; as well as one each in Kuala Kangsar and Lenggong, Perak. – Bernama