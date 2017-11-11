Octogenarian nabbed for driving against traffic in LPT

KUANTAN: An 81-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving against the traffic at Km 234 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) on Nov 9 which went viral on the social media recently.

Pahang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Noor Yusof Ali said the man from Sungai Lembing here would be charged in court on Nov 27.

"For the time being the suspect has been released on police bail in one surety and investigation was carried out under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said when contacted here today.

He was commenting on a viral video on social sites which showed a Proton Savy being driven against the traffic at about 4.45pm on Nov 9.

The driver was believed to driving in the opposite direction at the Gambang exit towards Kuantan toll plaza which caused several cars to stop to avoid crashing into the man's vehicle. — Bernama