Pre-dawn fire razes 15 houses in Kuala Perlis (Updated)

Posted on 11 November 2017 - 12:12pm Last updated on 11 November 2017 - 01:11pm

KUALA PERLIS: Fifteen houses including one that also served as a shop were destroyed in a pre-dawn fire in Kampung Seberang Tok Pi here today.

However, no casualties were reported.

Perlis Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Fadzil Haroon told reporters that they were alerted at 2.37am and that firefighters were at the scene at 2.43am.

Mohd Fadzil said the blaze, which also destroyed a fishing boat, was brought under control in an hour.

The cause is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, in Lahad Datu, 40 people were left homeless after eight squatter houses in Kampung Durian Batu 2 went up in smoke at around midnight last night.

There were no casualties.

Lahad Datu Fire Station chief Mohd Apandi Mahmood in a statement said firefighters put out the blaze at 7.30am and that losses and the cause were still under investigation. — Bernama