Put Barisan Nasional's interest as top priority: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) members, especially those from the youth movements, should cast aside whatever differences and put the interest of the coalition as the top priority to win the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14) .

In making the call, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said Malaysians should be reminded that only BN offered the much-needed strength in diversity to bring political and economic stability to the country.

The defence minister noted that BN's strength was its uniqueness in drawing strength from its diversity, a much-needed trait to lead a multi-racial country like Malaysia.

"We're respected because of our diversity, because of our moderation," he told his audience at the Friendship Dinner organised by the Gabungan Persatuan-persatuan Sahabat Malaysia here.

Present were MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong as well as the patron of Gabungan Persatuan-persatuan Sahabat Malaysia (GPSM) and Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran.

The dinner was also special in the sense that the four of them were in the same era when Hishammuddin led the BN Youth. He was Umno Youth chief from 1998 to 2009.

"The friendship has lasted this long because it's pretty much modelled on the concept of BN itself, reflecting the multiracial political cooperation. I hope everyone in this hall can emulate the spirit in order for us to face the upcoming general election," Vigneswaran said.

Meanwhile, Liow, who is also transport minister, said that only BN had the ability to take the country to greater heights.

"Due to stability under the BN leadership, government policies can be carried out continuously … we have such an inclusive and moderate government. We'll not allow extremism to be nurtured in this country," he said.

Mah, who is plantation industries and commodities minister, hoped that BN Youth movements would help the leadership in countering negative perception against the government.

"We have to help Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to ensure that Malaysia remains united and not affected by irresponsible quarters. We have to make sure that Malaysia can progress well," he said. — Bernama