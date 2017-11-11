Selangor has 229 critical slopes

SHAH ALAM: A total of 229 slopes in Selangor are critical and require immediate action by the local authorities (PBTs), said Local Government, New Village Development and Illegal Factory Legalisation Committee chairman, Ean Yong Hian Wah.

Selayang Municipal Council has 178 critical slopes, Subang Jaya Municipal Council (16), Petaling Jaya City Council (13), Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (9), Kajang Municipal Council (5); Shah Alam City Council (4); Klang Municipal Council (2) , Sepang Municipal Council (1) and Kuala Selangor District Council (1).

Ean Yong said PBTs with critical slopes were monitoring them according to the methods recommended by the Public Works Department (PWD) and other geotechnical consultants.

"The PBTs are working to empower their Slope Units although there is no special allocation for repair of slopes," he said in reply to a question from Ng Sze Han (DAP-Kinrara) on the number of critical slopes in the state assembly, here today.

Financial constraints prompted the PBTs to use the allocation of the Malaysian Highway Records Information System (MARRIS) and the Trust Fund (ISF) to improve the critical slopes besides borrowing from the state government. — Bernama