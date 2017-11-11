Take full advantage of ADAM50 scheme, Salleh advises parents

KOTA BELUD: Parents should participate in and take full advantage of the Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (ADAM50) scheme, which was introduced for the first time in Budget 2018, for the future of their children as the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) generation, said Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the scheme, which will be handled by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PBN), is a new approach by the government to create a future savings account specifically for Malaysian children born from Jan 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2022.

Under the initiative, all Malaysian babies born during that period will receive 200 trust fund units to start the savings scheme after the registration process is completed by their parents or guardian.

"If left untouched, the value will increase from year to year because it is not like a savings account in a bank. The savings will help the children in the future whether for studies or when they start their careers.

"This is proof that the government cares for the TN50 generation," he said at a Mini-convocation for pre-kindergarten(Tabika) run by the Community Development Department ( Kemas) in the Kota Belud parliamentary constituency here today.

A total of 748 children from 112 Tabika in Kota Belud received their "scrolls" at the event.

Salleh said the ADAM50 scheme was further proof that the government took pains to assist all layers of society irrespective of race or age to ensure the people's wellbeing and future were taken care of.

"The government did in-depth studies besides taking into consideration the views of the people before coming up with Budget 2018 which is comprehensive in meeting the needs of all levels of society regardless of race, religion or political leanings," he said. — Bernama