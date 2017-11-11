theSun sets off on Penang relief mission (Video)

Posted on 11 November 2017 - 02:19pm Last updated on 11 November 2017 - 10:13pm

theSun Media Corporation Sdn. Bhd. executive director Ching Chun Keat (L), with theSun's managing editor, Freddie Ng, pose for a photograph before leaving to Penang. — Sunpix by Shahrill Basri

A convoy from theSun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd, led by Managing Editor Freddie Ng (3rd L backrow), were flagged off by theSun Media Corporation Sdn. Bhd. Executive Director Ching Chun Keat (2nd L backrow), as they left on a relief mission to help flood victims in Penang, on Nov 11, 2017. — Sunpix by Shahrill Basri

PETALING JAYA: theSun began its relief mission to help flood victims in Penang today.

A total of five lorries with over RM160,000 worth of essential goods will visit and drop off aid, at evacuation centres and badly hit flood areas in Seberang Perai and the Penang Island.

theSun Media Corporation Sdn. Bhd. executive director Ching Chun Keat who flagged off the mission said he hoped the aid provided will be helpful for the flood victims.

"We understand the devastation's impact on the victims and hope this contribution will help them in providing immediate relief to recover," he said.

The convoy were led by theSun's managing editor, Freddie Ng, Sun Media Corporation's human resource manager Muhammad Radzi Ahmat Suhaimi and distribution channel senior manager Gurunatham Gopal.

Ng expressed his thanks to Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad and its Group CEO Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil for the RM100,000 donation they made to theSun Cares Fund to supplement the cost of procurement, while 7-Eleven Malaysia stepped forward with a RM50,000 donation.

Meanwhile, Yeo Hiap Seng (M) Bhd chipped in with RM10,000 worth of drinks and foodstuff while Aeon Big contributed baby toiletries and diapers.

The mission was flagged off at 8am from theSun's headquarters.

theSun had distributed over RM300,000 worth of aid to flood victims in Pahang, Kelantan and Perak in 2015.

Below is a video of the flag off: