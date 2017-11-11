Utar's success testifies MCA's commitment to Chinese community education - Liow

KAMPAR: The success of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) at the international level proves MCA is committed to the development of higher education institutions (IPT) to produce the best graduates among the Chinese community.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the achievements which made UTAR proud included being ranked 14th in the world in the list of young universities issued by Times Higher Education (THE) Asian University Rankings 2017 recently.

"We are proud with the success of UTAR which has produced more than 210,000 graduates and we will further bring the quality of education to an even higher level," he said.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, told reporters this after opening a 'Stronger Together Carnival' with the Chinese community at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Thung Hon Tanjung Tualang here today.

Apart from that, he said UTAR had also signed MoUs with two foreign universities, namely Beijing University, China and Tsing Hua University, Taiwan.

In this regard, Liow urged the Chinese communities to reject the opposition and give their undivided support to MCA which is a component party of Barisan Nasional so that issues facing the community could be resolved quickly at the top level.

He said the Chinese community should be aware that opposition elected representatives in last general election had failed to give them their best service.

"As such, it is important MCA be given the mandate and strength to bring the Chinese community towards the mainstream development of the country," he said. — Bernama