Wisma Putra confirms M'sian journalist sentenced to two months imprisonment in Myanmar

Putrajaya: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today confirmed reports by several international media agencies that Malaysian journalist, Mok Choy Lin, was sentenced to two months imprisonment in Myanmar.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said, Mok, who was detained on Oct 27 with a Singaporean and a local, was sentenced for an offence committed under the Myanmar Aerodrome Act 1934.

It said the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon has undertaken a consular visit on Mok, where she was reported to be in good health.

"The Embassy is closely cooperating with the Myanmar authorities, as well as the Embassies of Singapore and Turkey in Myanmar, to monitor and render the necessary consular assistance to their respective nationals involved," it said.

Wisma Putra also reiterated the need for Malaysian citizens to understand thoroughly the rules and regulations of the host country prior to a visit and that every effort should be made to ensure adherence.

Mok, a journalist employed by Turkish Radio and Television (TRT), was detained by the Myanmar authorities for alleged video recording the Hluttaw building (of the House of Representatives) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar using a drone without prior authorisation. — Bernama