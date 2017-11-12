105 constructions projects implemented in Sabah by mid-year

SANDAKAN: Some 105 construction projects, valued at RM2.2 billion, have been implemented in Sabah by the middle of this year, including the Pan Borneo Highway mega infrastructure project.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said this figure is expected to increase as some projects are in the process of implementation in the second year of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

"The construction sector is a catalyst to the growth of other sectors and a result of the government's commitment after launching the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP) over the last two years," she said.

She said this at the opening ceremony of the Contractor Development Seminar at CIDB office, Sandakan branch and presentation of the Build Brigade project here today, which was officiated by Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Rosnah said CITP is a five-year comprehensive programme to transform the construction industry from last year until 2020 which has been developed in collaboration with the government agencies and industry players.

According to her, the CITP is expected to transform the construction industry towards a more productive, sustainable, safe, quality. professional and competitive industry through four thrusts - quality, safety and professional, environmental sustainability, productivity and internationalisation.

Hence, she urged all industry players in Sabah to respond to the call for this transformation by improving their capacity and capacity.

"We need to look ahead and learn the methods of modern construction such as the Industrialised Construction System that can increase productivity to a higher level," she added. – Bernama