31 foreign GRO's detained following raid in Serdang

Among the foreign GRO's who were detained.

117 patrons of the KTV were also hauled up, with seven arrested for testing positive for drugs.

Part of the 31 GRO's who were detained.

SERDANG: Police detained 31 foreign women who were working as guest relations officers (GROs) in a raid at a bistro and KTV outlet at Bandar Puchong in Serdang this morning.

Serdang district police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said in the 4am raid, police screened 117 customers, and seven customers tested positive for methamphetamines and ketamine.

The raiding team also detained two men believed to be managers of the outlet to facilitate investigations.

The 31 women comprised 18 Vietnamese, 10 Indonesians, 2 Thais and one Chinese national.

He said further investigations are being conducted on 18 employees at the outlet who are suspected of being employed without valid documentation.

Megat Mohamad said the police would investigate the two men under Section 55(B) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for employing illegal immigrants which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to a year, or both, for every illegal immigrant employed.

The seven patrons who tested positive for drugs will be investigated for drug use under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.