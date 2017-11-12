Be eyes, ears of MACC - Pairin

KENINGAU: The public, especially those in Sabah, should serve as the eyes and ears of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to report any corruption and abuse of power in their respective areas, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

He said MACC was the people's safeguard against corruption to ensure the country was corruption-free.

"The people's support and cooperation are very important in this regard," he said when opening the MACC 'Ziarah Kasih' Programme which was attended by about 5,000 people here today.

Pairin said the people's presence, especially those from the interior, at the community programme was a manifestation of their support for MACC.

He added that MACC, headed by its Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, was proactively handling corruption and abuse of power cases. – Bernama