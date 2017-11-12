Could Jessica Chastain be joining the ‘It' sequel?

SPEAKING to ScreenRant in an interview promoting her latest movie Molly's Game, the American actress revealed that she is keen to star in the It movie sequel, due in theaters in Sept 2019.

Could the sequel to the Stephen King movie adaptation be set to add Jessica Chastain to its cast? The Hollywood star isn't hiding her enthusiasm and is keen to play Beverly Marsh in the follow-up film, coming to theaters in two years.

"Well, I love Andy and Barbara [Ed.: Andrés and Barbara Muschietti, the movie's director and producer] ... And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends ... Listen, of course, I want to work ... they're my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen," said Jessica Chastain, who worked with the Argentinian director in 2013 his early days. In fact, the actress starred in his first movie, Mama.

This second installment of It will follow members of the "Losers Club" in adult life. The gang returns to Derry 27 years later to fight the evil clown Pennywise once again. Currently, only Bill Skarsgard is signed up to return for part two. No actors have yet been mentioned for the roles of Bill Denbrough, Ben Hanscom, Mike Hanlon, Eddie Kaspbrak, Richard Tozier and Stan Uris.

The sequel is slated for release in US theaters Sept 6, 2019, two years after the first movie, which was a box-office hit, grossing US$677.5 million (RM2.9 billion) worldwide.

Known for her roles in The Help, Zero Dark Thirty and The Martian, Jessica Chastain looks to have a busy time ahead in 2018. As well as starring in Molly's Game, out Dec 25, with Idris Elba and Kevin Costner, she also features in Canadian director Xavier Dolan's first English-language movie, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, as well as X-Men: Dark Phoenix. — AFP Relaxnews