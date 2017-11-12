Flash floods in Seremban due to clogged drains: MB

NILAI: The flash floods which inundated several areas in the Seremban district on Friday was due to blocked drains which were unable to cope with the heavy rain.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the torrential rain over two hours caused flash floods in Seremban as drains were clogged with rubbish.

"I have always advised the people not to throw rubbish into drains and we should take the initiative to keep them clean to avoid the problem of flash floods.

"If the drains were not blocked, probably flash floods would not have occurred as the drains in Jalan Lee Sam and the bus terminal were seen filled with all kinds of wastes," he told reporters after launching the 14th General Election machinery in Labu here today.

He called on the chairman of each voting district to activate the election machinery in their respective areas to reach out to the people and identify voters in the coming general election.

Mohamad Hasan, who is Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional chairman said an election machinery was considered the pulse of an election as it was at grassroots level, which could attend to any gap left out by the elected representative. – Bernama