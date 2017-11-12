Former DAP leaders cry foul, say democracy dead in party

SHAH ALAM: Some disgruntled ex-DAP members have claimed that democracy in the party was dead as secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was still allowed to contest in the central executive committee (CEC) re-election, amidst facing corruption charges.

They questioned why no action was taken by the party's disciplinary committee against Lim on the matter until now, besides various criticisms on the Tanjung Bungah landslide.

"Lim Guan Eng should not contest in the CEC race due to the charges he is facing (in the court), as the move will tarnish the party's image.

"He has a court case to answer and he should pull out from contesting in the CEC race," former Seputeh DAP branch member Tony Tan told reporters today, after gathering with some disgruntled DAP members outside the Shah Alam Ideal Convention Centre here where the party re-election took place.

The DAP's CEC re-election is held today after getting the green light from the Registrar of Societies, where 1,356 delegates will elect 20 CEC members.

Meanwhile, another disgruntled member, R. Vellasamy, ex-chairman of Pantai Sepang Putra DAP branch questioned why the party leadership took action against grassroots leaders like him but kept mum in Lim's case. – Bernama