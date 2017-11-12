Gambling raid turns awry (Update)

KUALA LUMPUR: A police team out on anti-illegal gambling rounds were forced to open fire when they were attacked by more than 20 foreigners, following a tip-off on gambling activities, at the porch of a house in Jalan Abraham, Pudu, here.

In the 10.30pm incident on Saturday, the police team comprising seven plainclothes cops approached the suspects at the front porch of the house where tables and chairs were set up for the unscrupulous activities.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said while conducting an inspection at the house, more than 20 men attacked the cops.

"A commotion ensued and the situation got out of hand. The personnel from the Tun H. S. Lee police station had to fire four warning shots in self-defence.

"No one was injured in the incident and the group of assailants were Chinese nationals," he said today.

Shaharuddin said following the commotion, four patrol teams were dispatched to the scene after the following calls for for help.

He said the police team detained a group of Chinese nationals at the scene and brought them to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for further action.

Following interrogation, a total of 68 Chinese nationals were detained.

Some 60 suspects were released later following interrogation and documentation process.

Shaharuddin said preliminary investigation showed that several houses in the area had been turned into quarters for around 200 Chinese workers.

"The remaining suspects will be investigated for unlawful assembly, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and Section 6 of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953," he added.