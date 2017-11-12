Jack Ma kung fu movie releases stunning trailer (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Who says a billionaire cannot do kung fu?

The movie Gong Shou Dao (The Art of Attack and Defence), starring Alibaba founder Jack Ma Yun released its official stunning six-minute trailer yesterday which had 5.9 million views on Jet Li's official Facebook page.

The movie, released on Nov 11, and also starring Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Sammo Hung Kam-bo, champion boxer Zou Shiming, Thai actor Tony Jaa and retired Mongolian sumo champion Asashoryu Akinori will definitely blow away any kung fu movie fans around the world.

In the first 40 seconds of the movie's trailer, several martial art masters gathered in a warehouse while passing a basketball to one another, showing off their kung fu skills, and the ball landing on Ma's fist which punches through it.

What follows is a one-vs-one showdown between the martial art masters with Ma, through stunning graphics, seeming agile and focused in Tai Chi, parrying all attacks thrown at him.

"I promise you the full film is guaranteed to be very exciting," said Jet Li, who is also the executive producer of the film, in his Facebook post. — Bernama

Watch the trailer here: