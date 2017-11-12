Kedah assembly conveys condolences over death of Sultan

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah State Assembly began its sitting today with the approval of a motion of condolences over the passing of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah (pix) of Kedah after a 59-year reign.

The motion was tabled by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah and seconded by state executive councillor Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail.

Speaker Datuk Md Rozai Safian approved the motion after it received unanimous support from all 36 assemblymen present and asked them to offer the Al-Fatihah prayer.

"The Kedah State Assembly is deeply saddened as the death of Tuanku is a huge loss to the state. His contributions were immense and Tuanku will always be remembered by his subjects as a great man. This assembly extends condolences to Tuanku's consort Tuanku Hajah Haminah and the entire Kedah royalty," he said.

Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah died on Sept 11 at Istana Anak Bukit at the age of 89.

When debating the motion, Ahmad Yahya (PAS-Alor Mengkudu) said Almarhum's passing was a big loss to Kedah because Tuanku had cared deeply about all his subjects. — Bernama