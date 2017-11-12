KP1M will assist flood victims even in opposition-run states

SUNGAI PETANI: Flood victims nationwide will continue to be assisted even if they are in the opposition-run states, says Putera 1Malaysia Club (KP1M) president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

He said in line with the KP1M Flood Relief Mission, donations to flood victims had been distributed to Penang, thus far, involving 10,000 families.

"There is no question of why KP1M assisted the victims in Penang first ... because the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) did say that the aid mission should transcend beyond border, skin colour, religion, culture, political affiliation, opposition members or otherwise," said the Baling MP.

Abdul Azeez was speaking to reporters after handing over the KP1M Flood Relief Mission contributions to 200 recipients from the Merbok parliamentary constituency here today.

He said post-flood relief supplies had been distributed to 13 parliamentary constituencies in Penang, but the aid would continue to be given out due to demand.

In the meantime, he said KP1M was in the process of assisting 3,649 families of flood victims in Kedah, with 949 families from the Merbok parliamentary constituency, and 2,000 families and 700 families from the Sungai Petani and Jerai parliamentary constituencies, respectively. – Bernama