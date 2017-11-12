MACC, last line of defence to ensure corruption-free nation - Pairin

KENINGAU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was the protector and last line of defence of the people to ensure the country is completely free of corruption and abuse of power.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said the community must give full support to the MACC's efforts to combat the immoral symptoms and become the agency's eyes and ears to report on any corruption and abuse of power in their respective areas.

"Your support is very important," he said in his speech at the launch of the MACC Ziarah Kasih programme here today.

Commending the Ziarah Kasih programme, mooted by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, Pairin said the agency's community activity was an extraordinary initiative that should be emulated by heads of departments at the federal or state level.

He said the community-based approach proved that the agency's officials were working hard to reach out to the people in the fight against corruption and abuse of power.

Pairin, who is Keningau Member of Parliament, said the MACC under Dzulkifli's leadership was seen as a proactive preventive agency in handling high-profile cases of those involved in corruption and abuse of power. – Bernama