Mah: Country needs progressive politics, not fear or divisive politics

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs progressive politics that will serve as an anchor of moderation and inclusiveness, said Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

The Gerakan president explained that progressive politics is defined by the best interests of the country regardless of pursuit of power and that this type of politics will inspire Malaysians to be part of the political movement and not shun it.

"Politics is the science of government and the activities associated with the governance of a country. The debate among individuals or parties having or hoping to achieve power is a fundamental aspect of governance.

"However, the politics in Malaysia has been defined by fear, divisiveness, personal attacks and exclusivity and the culprit for it is the opposition who has fostered a climate of fear and doom by constantly claiming the country is going to go bankrupt and disparaging the country especially when they are abroad," Mah said in his speech during Gerakan's 46th National Delegates Conference 2017 today.

Mah added that such actions will have an adverse effect on everyone and scare away investors and businessmen so it is important that all these non-beneficial actions be stopped as national interests must supersede political interests.

"Therefore, it is paramount that we practice progressive politics as it will continue to ensure Malaysia remains inclusive, tolerant and progressive and we can do that by collectively welcoming all efforts that bring benefit to Malaysia regardless of our political beliefs or persuasion," Mah said.

Meanwhile, Mah said that the party welcomes and fully supports the statement by the Malay rulers in condemning the actions of individuals and groups who, in the name of Islam, put the harmony that exists among Malaysia's multi-ethnic and multi-racial society at risk.

"Some have gone too far like creating segregated laundries or claiming that non-Muslims cannot cut the hair of a Muslim, such individuals have gone overboard.

"I call on the police to take stern action against such divisive voices and give them zero face and space because the nation has no room and space for those who want to segregate us on the lines of ethnicity and religion," he added.