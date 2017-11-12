Mah: Reject opposition, they are a recipe for disaster

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong has urged Malaysians at large to reject the opposition, Pakatan Harapan (PH), as they are politically insolvent and a recipe for disaster.

Mah explained that Pakatan Rakyat (PR) and now Pakatan Harapan (PH) have failed in governing Penang and Selangor and as the main opposition coalition because it has a vision that is a fairy tale, a leadership that thrives on sniping one another and an agenda that is self-serving.

"For example, when Penang was still under the ruling of Gerakan and BN, Penang was the shining pearl of the orient but today Penang can no longer shine.

"A government of competency, accountability and transparency (CAT) which was once preached is a distant memory. A Chief Minister charged with corruption continues to occupy the CM's office and all this clearly shows that there is one set of rules for DAP and its leaders and one set of rules for everyone else," Mah said in his speech at Gerakan's 46th National Delegates Conference today.

Among other failures by the DAP-led government in Penang were development planning, environmental protection and low-cost housing, Mah added.

For that, Mah said the party is ready to recapture Penang from DAP in the next general election and would restore the state to its former glory.

"Nobody knows Penang better than Gerakan," he stressed.

Mah continued to take a swipe at the opposition by claiming the coalition is a merchant of false dreams and political fantasies with their outrageous claims that the country is a failed state and on a downward spiral.

"All these are definitely lies because the economy grew 5.8% in the second quarter of 2017, exports are up (export of palm oil and palm oil based products are up 21.7%, rubber and rubber based products are up 37.6%, and timber and timber based products are up 7%) under the existing Barisan Nasional leadership. So how are we a failed state when the economy is growing, exports are growing and incomes are growing?" Mah asked the opposition.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department also asked the opposition why it is pretending to be a government in waiting when it does not have a shadow cabinet and a prime ministerial candidate.

"Despite having a chairman, president and a de-facto leader in their top leadership, we and the Malaysians at large do not know who among the three makes the important call," Mah said.