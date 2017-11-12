Married couple among graduates receiving degrees at IIUM today

KUALA LUMPUR: Workload as well as having to juggle household chores was no barrier for a married couple who graduated together obtaining degrees at the 33rd International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) convocation ceremony here.

At the convocation, Sapiah Abdul Hamed, 42, and her husband Syikh Sazlin Shah Sabri, 38, each received a Bachelor of Business Management degree in the Economics and Management Sciences Faculty.

The couple was among 1,088 graduates who received their degree at the third session of the IIUM convocation ceremony today, presented by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at the Main Hall of the Cultural Centre of IIUM, Gombak campus.

A total of 5,165 graduates received their respective degrees at the three-day convocation ceremony which started yesterday.

According to Sapiah, various challenges they faced during the four-year period of study included responsibilities towards their family and respective jobs and how to manage their expenses.

"It seems easy, but there are times you feel like crying. To get to this stage you definitely need a lot of patience and be able to control all the pressure smartly. As we are learning while working so we have to sacrifice leisure time or time spent with the family.

"We need to attend classes, hold group discussions, prepare assignments and revise (before the examination). Ever feel like caving in, but the family is always supportive" she said when met after the convocation ceremony.

In addition, mutual understanding, exchanging and sharing of opinions and mutual encouragement make their studies run smoothly, she said, encouraging more married couples to pursue higher education. – Bernama