Ministry to intensify info dissemination on floods: Sharifah Zara

PASIR MAS: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will intensify the dissemination of information on floods so that the public, especially those in low-lying areas can take early precaution to face the disaster.

Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad said the ministry was working with the Malaysian Meteorological Department and other related parties to obtain information on the floods for dissemination.

"Our ministry has determined how to spread the information, such as on steps that should be taken when we face floods," she told reporters after visiting the homes of aid recipients in the Connecting-the-Unconnected (CTU) programme at Kampung Bukit Tandak in Rantau Panjang here today.

Sharifah Zarah said Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and other broadcasting stations were currently providing information on floods and preparations which the public must take.

"For instance, RTM has broadcast awareness campaigns every day, such as not playing in floodwaters, taking early precaution and measures for the public to evacuate when the instruction is issued by the authorities," she added.

She advised the public to keep up with current developments such as the weather condition and water level in the rivers, and not wait until the last minute to move to evacuation centres.

She also reminded the public not to spread false information on the floods as it could create panic.

On the CTU programme, Sharifah Zarah said the project to repair dilapidated homes would allow affected families to lead comfortable lives and enjoy clear television transmissions and good internet coverage.

In the case of homes which cannot be repaired, the ministry would build new ones for the families involved, she said. – Bernama