More health clinics to be built at shop lots, shopping malls: Dr Subramaniam

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has not ruled out the possibility of building more health clinics at commercial premises like shop lots or shopping malls to provide convenient health care services to the people.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said such locations would provide easy assess to people seeking treatment, especially those living far from health clinics.

The government has also taken into account factors like the cost of land which is increasing rapidly, especially in towns and cities.

"The government will make a decision based on the current need, cost factor and convenience. Not all health clinics will be set up at commercial centres but a study would be conducted before making a decision," he said after opening the Kem Nak Sihat 'Bersama Komuniti Kekal Sihat' programme at the Kota Damansara Health Clinic, here today.

The Health clinic that started operations in a five-storey shop lot in Kota Damansara was set up at a cost of RM11.7 million and provides outpatient treatment, dental services, X-ray and emergency treatment.

Dr Subramaniam said the Kem Nak Sihat programme was to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people because such activities can reduce obesity, hypertension and smoking. – Bernama