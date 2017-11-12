NGO provides free medicine, health screening for Rohingya children

KUALA LUMPUR: Language barrier and space constraint did not stop the efforts of four doctors to sacrifice their off day and offer health screening and medicine to Rohingya children on a mobile clinic through a programme initiated by BANTU Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation.

Four doctors - Dr Ferwahn Fairis Ab Karim, 45; Dr Naemah Sharifuddin, 45; Dr Ishvar Godrei, 29 and Dr Mohamad Iqhbal Mohamad, 44, offered health screening and medicine to about 60 Rohingya children at Kampung Tasek Tambahan, Ampang, here today.

During the process of health screening, a translator from among Rohingya, known as Muhamadul Hasan, 19, who speaks fluent Bahasa Melayu, assisted the doctors to ease their communication problems.

Speaking to Bernama later, Dr Ishvar who joined the programme for the first time said he volunteered to assist the less fortunate Rohingya children in receiving proper health screening and treatment because most of them had never received any form of treatment since arriving in Malaysia.

"Many have not been vaccinated since birth. I hope my small contribution will go a long way towards easing the burden of the parents," he said.

BANTU Malaysia president Shahrull Radzi Arshad said medication was provided for children aged three and above for illnesses like a cough and cold while more serious cases would be referred to hospitals. – Bernama