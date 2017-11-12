Petronas Gallery hosts 'Allegory: Contemporary Art Expressions from Malay Manuscripts'

KUALA LUMPUR: When mentioning about a monument, many will describe it as a type of structure for remembrance of historic times or cultural heritage, like historic architecture.

However, for Myanmar's renowned artist Htein Lin, a monument could be described in various ways including art performance as a symbol of memories.

Describing his masterpiece called 'Monument To My Mother', here, today, Lin said his temporary and moveable monument of stitched pieces of coloured cloth that resembled a tent was created as a tribute to his 80-year-old mother.

"It is part of my childhood memories. My siblings and I still remember my mother's effort to sew herself our school bags out of scraps from the local dressmakers because she could not afford to buy them.

"But at that time we felt embarrassed and even envied our friends who owned branded bags but when we grew up, we realised how valuable our bags were," he said during a meet-and-greet session with a number of artists in conjunction with the 'Allegory: Contemporary Art Expressions from Malay Manuscripts' exhibition.

Lin is one of 12 international and local artists taking part in the exhibition from Nov 14 to Feb 4 at Galeri Petronas, here.

Among the artists showcasing their works are Nguyen Phuong Linh from Vietnam, Tita Rubi and Nasirun (Indonesia) and Mohd Azlan Mohd Latib (Malaysia).

The gallery's curator, Badrolhisham Mohamad Tahir said 10 artworks carrying different messages would be featured at the exhibition. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

"The concept put forward is metaphorical thinking, using idiomatic expressions delivered through art," he said. – Bernama