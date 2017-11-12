Royal Military Police Corps launches Veteran Aid Fund

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Military Police Corps (KPTD) today launched the Military Police Corps Veteran Welfare Fund to help ease the burden of its retirees.

KPTD chairman Brigadier General Mislan Anuar said the fund was a right step to ensure each former corps member was looked after.

"Apart from that, the fund would also strengthen the camaraderie between serving and retired members. So far KPTD veteran membership is more than 1,000," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a parade and an Army Red Warrior (ARW) display held in conjunction with the 64th anniversary of KPTD at the Royal Military Police Corps Training Centre field here today.

The KPTD parade comprising 15 officers and 179 men, was led by Lt Col Roslan Ali.

At the ceremony, 17 personnel of various ranks received their loyal service awards while two members received the sportsman and sportswoman awards.

About 500 people comprising KPTD personnel and retirees as well as guests witnessed the 15-minute demonstration by ARW. – Bernama