Selangor Puteri Umno must continue to be proactive in approaching young voters

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor Puteri Umno must be proactive in approaching young voters and winning them over to help the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery to recapture the state in the 14th General Election.

Puteri Umno Head Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said in order to achieve that target, its members must work hard to get the younger generation to register as voters.

"We must look after the young especially those who are just going to register as voters ... get close to them, especially in their own areas.

"We have to get to know them, know their background before we approach them to support BN in the coming general election," she said.

Mas Ermieyati was at the dialogue session with members of Selangor Puteri Umno here today.

Also present were Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and Selangor Puteri Umno head Salbiah Saari.

Mas Ermieyati also reminded the members to make full use of the social media to spread information on the party's activities and programmes.

"Puteri must be smart in using the internet and existing technology to spread information on our programmes to the target group (young voters).

"This is necessary so that they can participate in the programmes organised by Puteri (Umno) and it will indirectly bring us closer to the voters," she said. – Bernama