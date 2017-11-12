Unsung heroes of Penang disasters

TASEK GELUGOR: A group of media practitioners are making waves covering disasters such as landslides, shocking accidents and major floods which have hit Penang since Sept.

Muhamad Amir Irsyad Omar, a New Straits Times (NST) photographer is so committed that he has sacrificed his leave to cover the latest outcome since the onset of the landslide tragedy in Tanjung Bungah until today, doing post-flood coverage.

"Since day one, I've covered the landslide tragedy in Tanjung Bungah on Sept 22, and then the tragic accident of two factory buses in Juru on Oct 24, and now the flood disaster," he told Bernama today when met while covering the post-flood situation here.

He said the demands of his work as a photographer did not dampen his zeal in the face of challenges, to deliver an interesting photo and include the latest and accurate information to the reader.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Zulkeflli, an Astro Awani cameraman shared his bittersweet experiences while covering disaster sites over the past two months.

"As a cameraman, the challenges we face while covering risky areas like hill slopes and standing in floodwaters up to the chest is done to get the best visuals and at the same time, we need to take care of ourselves and our equipment.

"It is a challenging task but well worth it when we see our visuals being used for news releases," said the cameraman who had to forgo his leisure activities with his family and friends.

A Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) broadcast journalist, Nisrin Mohd Noh, who along with his cameraman was covering the flood disaster regardless of unpredictable weather conditions told Bernama here, that his job required physical and mental resilience to streamline the latest news, concisely and informatively to the audience, regardless of time, place and situation.

Meanwhile, a Bernama cameraman and a drone photographer from the headquarters, Mohd Zulfadhli Zulkarnain and Muhammad Zulhilmi Daud described covering the flood disaster in the state since last Sunday as challenging and a valuable experience.

Muhammad Zulhilmi said strong wind conditions made it difficult to handle the drone. He also thanked firemen who led them through flood waters as high as three metres, to find remote places like Kampung Tepi Sungai here.

Mohd Zulfadhli also shared experiences with members of his team who had been stranded several times in remote areas around Bukit Mertajam and several areas in Tasek Gelugor, just to capture exclusive photos. – Bernama