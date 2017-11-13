Appeal against order for mum to be confined in Hospital Bahagia withdrawn

PUTRAJAYA: A single mother who was accused of murdering her newborn by throwing the baby from the 18th floor of her flat will remain confined in Hospital Bahagia at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This came after the prosecution withdrew its appeal at the Court of Appeal today against a High Court decision to order Norazwani Mohd Noh to be withheld in the hospital at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, under Section 348 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

A three-man appellate court bench comprising Datuk Wira Mohtarudin Baki, Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh and Datuk Kamardin Hashim subsequently struck out the appeal.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed informed the court that the prosecution had decided to withdrawal its appeal.

Norazwani, 40, a real estate agent, was charged with murder by throwing her baby from the 18th floor of Block C of her flat in Danau Kota, Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak, on Feb 29, 2016 about 8.11am, soon after giving birth to her child.

On Feb 15, this year, the High Court committed her to Hospital Bahagia at the pleasure of the King, under Section 348 of the CPC.

Norazwani was represented by counsel Yazzer Azzad. — Bernama