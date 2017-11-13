- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Bank Negara gives approval for Touch ‘n Go-Alipay joint venture
Posted on 13 November 2017 - 09:07pm
Last updated on 13 November 2017 - 11:00pm
Last updated on 13 November 2017 - 11:00pm
PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd has been given the green light by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for the incorporation of a joint venture entity with Ant Financial Services Group’s Alipay, named TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.
The board of directors of CIMB Group said in a Bursa Malaysia filing that it had received the central bank’s approval in a letter dated Nov 8.
Touch ‘n Go will be the majority shareholder of TNG Digital, whereas Alipay will participate as a minority shareholder.
In a previous announcement on July 24, CIMB said the joint-venture will leverage the respective partners’ local market insights, technology capabilities, market experience, and brands to introduce a world-class mobile platform for payments and other financial services which will directly supplement Malaysia’s efforts in accelerating the creation of a robust and secure digital payment infrastructure.
The capital injected by both parties will go towards the creation of a world-class online and offline payments provider which will deliver superior mobile wallet solutions and other related financial services.
CIMB Group’s shares closed 0.81% lower to RM6.13 with some 7.82 million shares done.