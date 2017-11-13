Co-ops to benefit from digital trading gateway MAYA2U

PETALING JAYA: Over 13,000 cooperatives under the Malaysian National Cooperative Movement (Angkasa) will benefit from MAYA2U, a digital trading gateway built on the collaboration between Sterling Red Sdn Bhd and OBORNet Sdn Bhd.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said MAYA2U would enable eight million members under Angkasa to tap into OBORNet’s Asean2U e-commerce platform and gain access to 65 One Belt One Road (OBOR) countries.

“This initiative will enable cooperatives in Malaysia and Asean to trade with other OBOR countries, starting with China, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” he said at the signing of a strategic business collaboration agreement between Sterling Red and OBORNet today.

The collaboration between MAYA2U and Asean2U is the first business-to-business-to-commercial (B2B2C) in the country and would provide a one-stop ecosystem to facilitate cross-border trading and garner sales growth both domestic and internationally.

He said China’s e-commerce market, estimated at more than US$600 billion (RM2.51 trillion), would enable Malaysian cooperatives to expand by collaborating with other enterprises to add customers, product and services offerings.

Capitalising on the newly launched Digital Free Trade Zone, Fattah said, the platform would provide a better logistics service for customers and bridge communication, shed language barriers and culture differences.

“Small and medium enterprises will be enhanced to a higher horizon to meet global, as well as, OBOR countries’ vendors.

“The collaboration between MAYA2U and Asean2U will empower us to offer our full services to cooperatives on their growth path with advanced technology at a low cost,” he said.

Moving forward, after gaining access into China, the partnership would see SMEs aiming to enter other markets such as Europe and the Middle East. – Bernama