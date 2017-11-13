Dewan Rakyat passes Supply Bill 2018 at policy stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy stage after securing a majority bloc division vote from among the MPs.

A total of 107 MPs voted for the approval of the bill compared to 59 against and 11 abstentions.

The outcome was announced by Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

The Supply Bill 2018 was tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Oct 27, and was debated for six days from Oct 30.

The debate was wound up at the ministry stage over three days from Nov 8 prior to approval at the policy stage today.

The Supply Bill 2018, which seeks to allocate RM280.25 billion for operating and development expenditure, is expected to be debated at the committee stage from tomorrow. — Bernama