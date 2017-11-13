Dr Ting never applied to be a locum doctor: KLH director

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the trial of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O & G) specialist Dr Ting Teck Chin who allegedly caused the death of Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi's son in-law, said the accused had never applied to be a locum doctor at Imperial Dental Specialist Centre.

Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) director, Dr Zaininah Mohd Zin, 58, told the Sessions Court here today that a doctor must apply for permission from his or her department head or hospital director to work as a locum.

Responding to deputy public prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar on the requirement for a doctor to apply for such permission, she said it was a directive from the Health Ministry of Malaysia.

"A special form has to be filled, particularly for a specialist doctor. The permission is a must because it involves a different scope of duty from the hospital.

"In Ting's case, he has not submitted any application to do locum till now," she said.

Ting who is based at O&G Department at HKL, claimed trial when charged on Aug 12, 2016, with causing the death of Syed Alman Zain, 44, while providing part-time anaesthetic service at Imperial Dental Special Centre in Jalan Telawi, Bangsar Baru, Brickfields here, between 6pm and 9.05pm on June 1, 2016.

He faces Section 304 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years or a fine or both, on conviction.

Zaininah added that it was not practical for Ting to work as a locum anaesthetist at the dental specialist centre as his action was risky and wrong in medical ethics.

"The hospital where the accused works will not be responsible but those involved must bear responsibility for their action," she said.

She also told the court that Ting had not been gazetted as an O&G specialist and was undergoing six months training with one more month to complete.

Ting was represented by counsel K. Devkumar.

The trial continues before judge Zaman Mohd Noor tomorrow. — Bernama