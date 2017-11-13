Forget party elections and focus on GE, Hishammuddin tells Umno delegates

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno delegates attending the party's annual general assembly next month have been told not to raise any motions pertaining to the party elections that is slated to take place next year.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the focus of the assembly should be on the coming General Election (GE), and discussing about positions in the party would be pointless.

"I have asked that any motions in relation to the Umno elections not be debated in this year's general assembly, because our focus should be on the GE.

"There's no use discussing or contesting for positions in the party if you can't obtain a huge mandate in the coming GE.

"So our focus this time will be more towards the general election, rather than party elections," he told a press conference after chairing the party's supreme council's motion committee meeting, here, today.

Among those present were Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and fellow supreme council members Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The Umno general assembly will take place from Dec 5 to 9 at the party headquarters in PWTC.

Hishammuddin noted that a total of 826 motions from 191 Umno divisions were received by the motion committee, 191 of which have been accepted to be debated in the general assembly, while the remaining have been accepted for referral.

He said it was vital to ensure that this year's party assembly will not only be to portray the feel good factor in the party, but also to create a winning mentality.

Asked if Umno's machinery is fully prepped to face the GE, Hishammuddin said: "I can tell on a personal basis, I've never seen such a detailed preparation to face a GE, and I've been in this business for a long time."

"This is what is required for the party to transform itself and get a strong mandate, learning from our previous elections, and understanding that the global landscape out there has changed and Umno has also got to change," he added.