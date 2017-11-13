Four charged for rioting, assault

PETALING JAYA: Four friends were charged in the Magistrate Court here today for rioting and assaulting a woman two weeks ago.

However, traders A. Roshen Singh, 27, and Muhammad Haris Danial Abdullah Alan, 25, as well as security guards Mohamed Farizuan Mohamed @ Zulkiflee, 21, and N. Ashvinder Singh, 18, claimed trial when the charges were read before Magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim.

For the first count, the four had allegedly caused public nuisance when they rioted at the SS2 Medan Selera, here at 11pm, on Nov 1.

The charge, under Section 147 of the Penal Code carries up to two years jail, fine or both upon conviction.

On the second count, the accused were charged for allegedly using criminal force with intent, causing injury to the face, arms and hands of Dwayne Tan Chian Zhee, 27, at the same location, time and date, under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term of up to one year, or fine up to RM2,000, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin offered each of the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges.

In mitigation, the four who were represented by Jason Wee appealed for a minimum bail amount on grounds that the accused were sole breadwinners of their families and faced financial problems.

The court set bail at RM2,500 each with one surety for both charges and fixed Dec 27, for mention. — Bernama