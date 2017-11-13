GLOBAL brand Anya Hindmarch has launched its first candles collection. Evoking happy memories of family summers spent in the sunshine, morning daily routines and newborn babies have inspired this fragrance collection. Anya Hindmarch collaborated with British perfumer Lyn Harris as an ongoing commitment to having our daily lives recreated in an extraordinary way. The candles come in two sizes; 175g and 700g and are available in three distinctive smells: Sun Lotion, Coffee, and Baby Powder. Anya Smells are available now only at the flagship store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and wider distribution is set from March 2018 onwards.