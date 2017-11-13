Headscarf ban for frontline hotel staff discriminatory: Vell Paari

KUALA LUMPUR: The policy of no-headscarf for frontline staff practised by some hotel chains in the country is unfair and discriminatory to Muslim women, MIC treasurer-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari said today.

He was referring to a statement made two days ago by Malaysian Association of Hotels chairman Samuel Cheah Swee Hee that the policy had been practised by international hotel chains that use the same standard operating procedure on uniforms in all their hotels worldwide.

Vell Paari, in a statement, said he had travelled to various countries around the world and have seen many Muslim women wearing headscarves working at 5-star hotels, and there "has never been any issue".

"One's professionalism does not drop just because one is wearing a headscarf and observing her religion's requirement," he added.

Meanwhile, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia said in a statement today that the policy was clearly denying religious freedom and was in contravention of the provision of Article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

"Wearing the headscarf is not something alien and, in fact, globally, Muslim women personalities and professionals (who wear it) are celebrated.

"Do not let this polemic mar the good name of the country and the tourism industry which is integral to universal development," it said. — Bernama