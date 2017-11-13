Heavy rain triggers landslide, flash floods in Miri

MIRI: Incessant heavy rain since 6.30pm yesterday caused a landslide and flash floods here today, according to the Miri Fire and Rescue Station.

Its operations officer, Razali Junis, said the worst-affected area was Kampung Lereng Bukit where a vacant house almost collapsed due to a landslide that occurred at about 7am today and flash floods struck a village in Bekenu.

"We are monitoring the situation to ensure no other houses are affected by the landslide," he said to Bernama.

The Meteorological Department, in a statement issued on Nov 10, said the North-East Monsoon was expected to bring heavy rain to western and northern Sarawak. — Bernama