Heavy rain triggers landslide, flash floods in Miri
Posted on 13 November 2017 - 01:34pm
Last updated on 13 November 2017 - 01:39pm
MIRI: Incessant heavy rain since 6.30pm yesterday caused a landslide and flash floods here today, according to the Miri Fire and Rescue Station.
Its operations officer, Razali Junis, said the worst-affected area was Kampung Lereng Bukit where a vacant house almost collapsed due to a landslide that occurred at about 7am today and flash floods struck a village in Bekenu.
"We are monitoring the situation to ensure no other houses are affected by the landslide," he said to Bernama.
The Meteorological Department, in a statement issued on Nov 10, said the North-East Monsoon was expected to bring heavy rain to western and northern Sarawak. — Bernama