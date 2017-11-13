MACC probing several high profile cases: Dzulkifli

KENINGAU: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said they are probing several cases high profile ones, that are pending approval from the Attorney General's Chambers, for prosecution in court.

"Let us wait. if I make it known, then there is no suspense. This is what is feared by those involved in corruption. Will they be probed next week?," he posed a question to told reporters at the "Ziarah Kasih" programme, here today.

About 5,000 people attended the MACC programme which was launched by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Dzulkifli said the fight against corruption and abuse of power by agencies are not exclusive to the MACC alone but need the involvement of all Malaysians to ensure that the country is free of the menace.

"The MACC is a government agency representing the people to ensure that the government machinery either at federal or state level perform the tasks entrusted without corruption and abuse of power.

"The people need not fear because only those involved in such immoral activities should fear the MACC. We are acting on behalf of the people and will not hesitate to drag those who violate the people's trust to court.

"The Sabah people must unite to fight corruption and abuse of power as they can paralyse the national administration."

Dzulkifli also expressed his appreciation for media practitioners whom he described as part of the agency to fight corruption and abuse of power in the country.

"Actually, without the media, the impact of the MACC programmes will not be felt. Thanks to the media, the people get to know of our efforts."

The Friends of Anti-Corruption Revolutionary Movement (Gerah) membership has reached 100,000, thus proving that the agency's efforts to fight and abuse of power received solid support from the people. — Bernama